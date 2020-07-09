SCDMV allows new transactions online, limits in-office interactions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has remained open during the pandemic, and now offers new ways to do transactions without going to the DMV.

You can now surrender your license plate online and buy a duplicate decal for our vehicle.

The SCDMV implemented these changes to try to reduce the number of people visiting the office, and to try to reduce the spread of COVD-19.

To purchase a decal, which is displayed on the lower right-hand corner of the license plate and specifies when your registration expires, you can just apply online here, and the decal will be sent to you in the mail. According to the website, it will only cost you $7.10.

After you sell your vehicle you must turn in your plate, but just like with the decals, you can now do that online.

To turn in your plate you can visit here, and enter the plate number, vehicle number, plate expiration date and your current home address. The SCDMV recommends that after turning in your plate number, you recycle the old license plate.

