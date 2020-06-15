SCDMV extensions will expire June 30

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’s extension to expiration dates of some SCDMV-related products will expire at the end of the month.

Due to the pandemic, in March, the SCDMV issued guidance extending the expiration date of identification cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations, and parking placards that expired between March and June 2020.

These extension will end on June 30, 2020, and all documents must be in compliance with South Carolina Law by July 1, 2020 or drivers and vehicle owners will face suspensions or late fees.

“We understand these have been unprecedented times and we wanted to give customers one less deadline to worry about during the crisis,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo.

Residents are asked to make an appointment at their local SCDMV branch or to visit SCDMVOnline.com to renew documents to avoid penalties.

