SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC – To help the public prepare for Labor Day weekend, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Courtesy boat inspection sites:

Date Boat Landing Time County
   Sept. 1    Lake Hartwell – River Forks Boat Ramp 2 – 4 p.m. Anderson
Sept. 1 Cross Island Landing – Broad Creek 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Beaufort
Sept. 1 Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek) – Dunham Creek 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Berkeley
Sept. 1 Buck Hall Landing – ICW in Awendaw 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Charleston
Sept. 1 Wappoo Cut Landing – South of Chas. Harbor on ICW 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Charleston
Sept. 1 Morrison Landing – Lake Robinson 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chesterfield
Sept. 1 Herbert H. Jessen Landing – Ashley River 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Dorchester
Sept. 1 Wateree State Park – Lake Wateree 2 – 4 p.m. Fairfield
Sept. 1 East Bay Street Park – Sampit River 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Georgetown
Sept. 1 Bass Pro Shop Landing – Hwy 22 at Hwy 17 on ICW 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Horry
Sept. 1 Galivants Ferry Landing – Little Pee Dee 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Marion
Sept. 1 Lake Keowee- South Cove 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pickens
Sept. 1 Buster Boyd Landing – Lake Wylie 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. York
Sept. 2 Alex Harvin Landing – Lake Marion 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Clarendon
Sept. 2 Lake Murray Dam – Lake Murray 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lexington

To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

