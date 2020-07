CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources dive team recovered the body of a swimmer at the Cheraw State Park Friday night, hours after the swimmer attempted to swim out.

SCDNR Florence Captain Ben Byers says the swimmer tried to swim out to the diving platform and went down.

The swimmer, identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 26-year-old DeAndre Jackson of Darlington County, never resurfaced.