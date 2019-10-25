SCDNR: SC anglers should kill invasive snakehead if caught

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – SCDNR is asking anglers in the state to kill all Northern Snakehead that they may catch.

The Northern Snakehead is an invasive species of fish that has been reported in 14 states in the United States. The snakehead is a long, thin fish, similar in appearance to the native bowfin. They can get up to three feet in length. They have a long dorsal fin that runs along their whole back and has a dark brown blotchy appearance. They can breathe air and can survive in low oxygenated systems. The snakehead is a top-level predator fish, and its introduction poses a substantial threat to native fish populations.

If you believe you have caught a Northern snakehead:

DO NOT RELEASE IT .

. Kill it immediately (remember, it can survive on land) and freeze it.

If possible, take pictures of the fish, including closeups of its mouth, fins and tail.

Note where it was caught (waterbody, landmarks or GPS coordinates).

Report it to the SCDNR by calling 1-800-922-5431.

In early October, a Georgia angler reported catching a Northern snakehead, in a pond located on private property in Gwinnett County, Ga. This is the first time the Northern snakehead has been confirmed in Georgia waters. In the Southeast, Northern snakeheads have also been found in North Carolina and Florida.

Invasive species are often introduced through unauthorized release. Non-native invasive species such as the Northern snakehead have the potential to impact native species by competing for food and habitat. In South Carolina, it is unlawful to import, transport, sell, transfer, or possess any species of snakehead fish without a valid wild animal license.