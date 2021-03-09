SCDNR: South Carolinians should remove bird feeders until early spring to protect some species

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on Monday is calling on South Carolinians to remove bird feeders until early spring in an effort to protect Pine Siskins and other species.

Leaders with SC DNR say these types of birds, the Pine Siskins, are more susceptible than other species to getting sick from dirty bird feeders, and said there has been an increase in mortality reports from across the state over the past several weeks.

Those who have bird feeders should take them down until early April, when Pine Siskins have begun to migrate north, according to SCDNR.

“Temporarily removing bird feeders from your yard will not prevent wild birds from returning after the feeder is put back up,” DNR said in a news release on Monday.

Officials ask those with bird feeders to ensure they stay clean.

Without adequate care, bird feeders can harm, rather than benefit, the local bird population, according to DNR. Dirty feeders can harbor spoiled feed, seed hulls, and waste which can become a source of bacteria, mold, and transmissible diseases between birds.

Tips on proper bird feeder care can be found here.