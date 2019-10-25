SCDOT plans to improve a dangerous intersection in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina department of transportation looks to improve 18 intersections that are considered the most dangerous.

While you drive down National Cemetery road, crossing church and Barringer street, you may have seen cars speed down or ignore the flashing signals.

“We’ve seen people go the wrong way on the wrong way street, run the red light and really get confused on where they go,” said Allison Clarke who takes this road everyday.

“Once or twice daily there’s a lot of young people that drive this road and sometimes when they pull out of the street they have a tendency to show off,” said John Galloway who works in the area.

Over the past five years, SCDOT reported 71 crashes, 20 of those were fatal or someone was injured.

“Just thinking about that it’s unsafe. Our main concern is just the fact that we may be going that way and then someone may hit us. Definitely a safety concern,” said resident, Shonda Brown.

The $13 million improvement project could include roundabouts, extra signage, or traffic signals.

“By looking at this intersection particular, they’re doing what the community needs to have it safer for them,” Galloway.

“I think it would just decrease everyone stress level here,” said Clarke.

The improvement project is part of the 10 year plan that’s funded by the new gas tax.