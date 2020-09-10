SCDOT seeks public comments on proposed intersections along US 17 near Garden City

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – The state Department of Transportation is seeking comments from the public on proposed improvements to four intersections along US 17 near Garden City.

The improvements are proposed for Tadlock Drive and US 17 Connector, US 17 Business at Inlet Square Drive and Mt. Gilead Road, Atlantic Avenue and Jamestown Drive, and Garden City Connector and Pine Avenue.

The public is encouraged to participate online by visiting the project website at scdotgis.online/us17ii between Sept. 10 and Sept. 24, the proposed improvements.

An online presentation explaining the proposed intersection improvements, displays of the intersections, and a traffic pattern and flow video are available for review. The project website can also be accessed through SCDOT’s website (scdot.org – Programs & Projects – Public Comment – Meetings).

Comments can be submitted online via the website, by emailing the project manager, or by mail.

Based on public feedback from a Nov. 14, 2019, public information meeting, the project team has worked to revise the intersection designs, which now include improvements to the intersection of Tadlock Drive and US 17 Connector.

The proposed project would improve capacity and safety at each intersection and provide pedestrian facilities. Another purpose of the comment period is to gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area.

If you have limited internet access, please contact Project Manager Stacey Johnson at (803) 737-3715. You may also obtain additional information about the project or provide comments by email at johnsonSH@scdot.org or by mail at P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202. Persons with disabilities who may require special accommodations should contact Ms. Betty Gray at (803) 737-1395.