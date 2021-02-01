SCDOT to temporarily close Old Latta Hwy. in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing Old Latta Highway in Dillon.
The closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 4 and is for crews to relocate Old Latta Highway. Traffic will be detoured on Black Branch Road to U.S. 301/501 and vice versa.
SCDOT estimates the road will reopen April 9.
