SCDOT to temporarily close Old Latta Hwy. in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing Old Latta Highway in Dillon.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 4 and is for crews to relocate Old Latta Highway. Traffic will be detoured on Black Branch Road to U.S. 301/501 and vice versa.

SCDOT estimates the road will reopen April 9.

