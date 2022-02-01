SCDOT using federal funds to repair and replace bridges

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Biden Administration released billions in federal funding to repair bridges across the county. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they’re focusing on 465 bridges across the state.

Officials said some projects have already begun, like the replacement project on Business 85 in Spartanburg County.

Repairing bridges in not a new project for the SCDOT. Justin Powell, with the SCDOT, said this has been years in the making.

He said the Bridge Bill passed in 2017 increased funding tremendously. Which helped the SCDOT create their 10-Year Plan, part of which focuses on the bridge system. Powell said these new funds will only advance their process.

“Within the Federal Infrastructure Bill, there is specifically $54 million, per year, coming to South Carolina over the next 5 years. Specifically, for bridge work,” said Powell.

He said the DOT inspects all 8,000 publicly accessed bridges across the state every 2 years to determine which bridges need to be replaced or repaired. He says they reassess the weight limits on bridges, which they call “low posting.”

“So, our focus right now is addressing our low postings on our primary route system, which are US route roads, SC route roads, and then a smaller number on our secondary road system. And that’s really to focus on those roads that have the highest amounts of truck traffic,” he said.

Powell said projects like replacing the bridge between Pelham Road and the I-385/85 interchange have begun, and there’s more planned for the Upstate.

“SC 9 over Lake Bowen is one of them. That’s up towards Boiling Springs. SC 146 over the Enoree River, that is between Greenville and Spartanburg,” said Powell.

He said each project’s cost as timeline is different, but they always take traffic control and management into consideration. Powell said they’ve already addressed 217 bridges that are under construction or completed in 4 and a half years into their 10-Year Plan.

For a list of all active projects in your area, click here.