SCFWC aims to plant 3 million trees in SC to reduce flooding

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Water Commissioner, Tom Mullikin, is leading a project called Power Plant SC with efforts to address the flooding issue in the state. The mission is to plant 3 million Loblolly Pine trees in a single day in 46 counties across the state.

“Trees that do really good in to soak up an amount of water in swamp areas. So if we’re able to get that done, one tree will gather 20 gallons of water in just one year. It will avoid 60 gallons of rain runoff. It’ll be a game changer not only for the Governor’s administration, but it’ll be a game changer for the people that live here in these communities,” Jacorie McCall, Dillon Coordinator says.

The SCFWC found that a single mature tree is capable of absorbing thousands of gallons of rainwater in a single year. The SCFWC will execute the ‘PowerPlantSC’ across South Carolina on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. The commission states this initiative is a collaborative effort assisted by students from participating schools in the state, volunteers, counties, cities and private sector partners.

Across the county and the city, Dillon is no stranger to flooding. ‘PowerPlantSC’ Chairman, Jacorie McCall is from Dillon and a Clemson University student who is heavily involved with the environment. He says he received a call from the Lt. Governor asking if he would represent for Dillon County and be the head for the Pee Dee area in this project.

“Some parts of South Carolina, this project is just a tree, that’s all it is. You’re planting a tree and you’re getting a photo. But for the people that live here in this community in Dillon and on this road, its life changing,” McCall says.

“So when the flood and the thousand-year flood and the hurricanes came, the waters were to our knees and so it took away their houses, their possessions and some of them just finished rebuilding after 2 years last week,” McCall added.

McCall states the biggest thing they need now is volunteers.

“We need people to volunteer. We need schools to get involved. So as of this moment, there’s a committee with Senator Kent Williams, myself as the chair, Representative Lucas Atkinson and several leaders across the state,” McCall says.

This project took three years of planning between state agencies, non-profits, corporate sponsors, volunteers and in coordination with the S.C. Department of Education, S.C. Department of Corrections, S.C. Forestry Commission, Clemson University Extension, and private sector partners including Duke Energy and Dominion Energy.

“I know it’s 3 million trees in one day, but if we’re able to get it done it’ll be years of planning and preparation to help start with one of the biggest issues in the Pee Dee and that’s flooding,” McCall says.

If you would like to find out more information and how you can get involved click here. You may also contact Brant Tomlinson at branttomlinson@mullikinlaw.com or contact him at 803-427-9284.