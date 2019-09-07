SCGOP: Committee votes against holding 2020 presidential primary in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Republican Party announced on Saturday that the State Executive Committee has voted to forgo the 2020 GOP Presidential Preference Primary.

They say the decision will save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million.

“As a general rule, when either party has an incumbent President in the White House, there’s no rationale to hold a primary, just as South Carolina Republicans did not hold one in 1984 or 2004, and Democrats did not in 1996 and 2012. With no legitimate primary challenger and President Trump’s record of results, the decision was made to save South Carolina taxpayers over $1.2 million and forgo an unnecessary primary,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick.

“President Trump and his administration have delivered for South Carolinians, and we look forward to ensuring that Republican candidates up and down the ballot are elected in 2020.”

According to the SCGOP, the committee did not hold presidential primaries for Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, or Barack Obama while they were in office.