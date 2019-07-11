School board decides to keep South Robeson High School open

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – In a News13 Follow Up, The Robeson County School Board has decided to keep South Robeson High School open.

The move comes after dozens of people voiced their concerns Monday about the Board’s plan to consolidate several schools in the district.

South Robeson will now house 6th through 12th grades and add students from Rowland Middle School.

All Lumberton Fourth Graders will attend Carroll Middle School under the consolidation plan.

R. B. Dean Elementary School in Maxton will close, with those students moving to Townsend Middle School.

Janie C. Hargrave Elementary in Lumberton will also close and consolidate with W. H. Knuckles Elementary, which will house Pre-K through Third Grade.

We recently told you that the district faces a $2,000,000 deficit.