School board member in Robeson County resigns

Robeson County Schools generic_1526388587288.jpg.jpg

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A board member with the Public Schools of Robeson County resigned at the district’s board meeting Tuesday night.

Loistine DeFreece stepped down after it was revealed that DeFreece was living outside of the district she represented, which was district 1.

News13’s Annie Mapp has been posting updates from the meeting on social media.

This is a developing story. Annie will have reaction from the meeting and details on what’s next for the board, coming up on News13 at 11. Click back on this page for updates.

