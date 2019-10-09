LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A board member with the Public Schools of Robeson County resigned at the district’s board meeting Tuesday night.

Loistine DeFreece stepped down after it was revealed that DeFreece was living outside of the district she represented, which was district 1.

News13’s Annie Mapp has been posting updates from the meeting on social media.

FULL house here at the Public Schools of Robeson County Board meeting tonight. Members are planning to remove a board member who isn’t living in the district she represents. I’ll have more tonight on @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/zYjd9QSMYZ — Annie Mapp (@AnnieMapp_) October 8, 2019

DISTRICT 1C is now VACANT after Loistine P. DeFreece, a board member with the Public Schools of Robeson County, resigned! DeFreece was living outside of the district she represented. @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/f8KZgca6U7 — Annie Mapp (@AnnieMapp_) October 8, 2019

This is a developing story. Annie will have reaction from the meeting and details on what’s next for the board, coming up on News13 at 11. Click back on this page for updates.