DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Thursday afternoon a Darlington County School bus was involved in a crash.

According to the Darlington County School District, the crash happened on McIver Road in Darlington when a “medium-sized truck” ran into the back of the stopped school bus. The bus had three students on board from Darlington Middle School and Darlington High School. One of those students was taken to the hospital out of “abundance of caution.”

The parents of the students were notified.