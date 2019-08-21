School bus involved in crash with students on board in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Horry County School Bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon with students on board.

According to Pat Dowling with the city of North Myrtle Beach, the school bus was involved with a crash with a sedan at around 3 p.m. The crash happened near 1050 Robert Edge Parkway. Dowling says the sedan sideswiped the bus. Twentynine students were on the bus but no one was injured and the damage is considered minor.

Dowling says witnesses remained at the scene to assist police officers and a Horry County Schools representative arrived quickly.

