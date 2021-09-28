School bus involved in head-on crash in North Carolina, students ‘okay’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A school bus was involved in a head-on crash in North Carolina early Tuesday morning, officials confirm.

The crash happened near Graham Street and Allen Road around 6:15 a.m.

  Graham Street Bus Crash (photo courtesy of Medic)
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but all students are “okay.” Police said the bus driver was also uninjured.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the bus was taking 18 students to Phillip O. Berry and Harding high schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

