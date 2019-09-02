1  of  2
Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Cat. 5 Hurricane Dorian slowing down as it moves through the Bahamas
School closures coming to Horry, Georgetown Counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Schools across the Grand Strand will be closed starting on Tuesday following an executive order from Governor McMaster.

In addition to the evacuations, Governor McMaster announced Sunday that public schools and government buildings will be closed in Horry and Georgetown Counties starting Tuesday. It’s unclear when they will reopen.

Horry County School spokesperson Lisa Bourcier issued a statement saying once the evacuation order has been lifted, school officials will perform inspections on buildings to ensure they are safe for students to re-enter.

Public schools in the area join Coastal Carolina and Horry Georgetown Technical College, which canceled classes Sunday. Both schools say students can expect email updates as to when class will be in session again.

Coastal Carolina will be evacuating their residence halls Monday at 10.

School Closures by county

  • Horry
  • Georgetown
  • Berkeley
  • Dorchester
  • Charleston
  • Colleton
  • Beaufort
  • Jasper

