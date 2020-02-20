School delays, other cancelations ahead of falling temps, morning snow

Temperatures will continue to drop Friday night and the rain will change to snow for some areas before ending. Flooding continues for vulnerable areas and freezing temps are expected.

Here are delays and cancelations announced for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas on Friday:



– Horry County Schools: 2-hour delay for students due to a mix of rain and snow in the morning. Employees are asked to report at their regular time.

– Florence County School District 2: 2-hour delay for students and staff.

– Florence School District 3: 2-hour delay for students Friday due to the potential of hazardous road conditions.

– Florence School District 5 (Johnsonville): 2-hour delay due to the possibility of icing on roads and bridges.

– Robeson County public schools: 2-hour delay; breakfast program canceled; Primetime will not be offered in morning; most Central Office employees will report at 10 a.m.

– Scotland County Schools: A workday for teachers and closed for students on Friday. Afterschool activities and parent-teacher conferences canceled.

– Williamsburg County School District: 2-hour delay for buses and students. A 1.5- hour delay for staff. All after-school programs are canceled.

– Bladen Community College: Closed for all students, faculty, and staff on Friday

The National Weather Service posted a graphic on social media showing the chances various cities have of seeing snowfall on Thursday night.

The highest chances were in northern Robeson and Scotland Counties. Lumberton had a 70% chance of seeing snow while Conway, Dillon and Hartsville have a 40-50% chance.

Myrtle Beach was given a 30-40% chance of seeing snow.