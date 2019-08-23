School principal makes statement after student killed in crash

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The principal of the school of an 8-year-old killed in a crash earlier this week has made a statement to students and families.

According to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools, Austin Streeter was in the third grade at Pee Dee Elementary. Streeter was killed in a rollover crash in Conway in the area of Juniper Bay Road and Jeffords Drive on Thursday.

Chris Plowman, the school’s principal said in a post on Facebook:

“Pee Dee Elementary School was made aware of the tragic loss of one of our students this morning. The loss of a student is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress in students and staff. During this time, as the school community processes this tragic news and copes with grief, our school will offer counseling support services to all of our students and staff.

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy.”