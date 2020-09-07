Schools begin classes Tuesday from Myrtle Beach to Florence with varying plans

Classes begin for most schools from Myrtle Beach to Florence on Tuesday with a mix of models, some hybrid and some in-person full time. 

Only two districts in the area have been rated by DHEC as having a medium COVID-19 spread activity: Horry County and Georgetown County. All others are rated as having a high disease activity. 

Here’s a list of how each district is starting school on Tuesday.

Darlington County (Sept. 8) – Disease activity: High. Will begin online for the first two weeks for all students.  Grades K-8 will attend one LEAP day the first week, then begin eLearning classes on Sept. 14. The district is expected to make a decision on Tuesday for classes after that. Details.

Dillon 4 (Sept. 8) – Disease activity: High. A hybrid model with two days face-to-face and virtual classes (schedules posted on website),  or a fully virtual option.  Details.

Florence 1 (Sept. 8) – Disease activity: High. A hybrid combination where students alternate days between in-person and online, or parents may choose a virtual academy. Details.

Florence 2 (Sept. 8) – Disease activity: High. One of the few districts in the area opening its doors to students face-to-face, five days a week. Plus, the option of virtual schooling is offered. Details.

Florence 3 – Disease activity: High. Students will begin either virtually or in-person. Students choosing face-to-face instruction will report to schools based on grade level from Sept. 8-17. Students in grades middle and high school will have face-to-face instruction on an A/B hybrid schedule. Details.

Florence 4 (Aug.17) – Disease activity: High. School began with an e-learning model consisting of complete digital instruction. The district will reassess by monitoring COVID-19 activity and a new survey. Details.

Florence 5 (Sept. 8) – Disease activity: High. Two options available to parents; a regular five day face-to-face option and a virtual option. Details.

Georgetown County (Sept. 8) – Disease activity: Medium. The first two weeks will be remote instruction with the possibility of moving to HYBRID in Week 3. Plus, the options of a fully virtual program. Details.

Horry County (Sept. 8)– Disease activity: Medium. Students will begin using a hybrid model with limited face-to-face instruction, attending in-person classes two days a week (except for those needing additional instructional support). Students also were given the choice of fully virtual learning.  Details.

