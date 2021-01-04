Schools return from break to full-time virtual learning; here’s what you need to know

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – All Horry County Schools will return from winter break to a full-time distance model starting Monday.

For the next two weeks, students won’t be in the classroom, they will be learning virtually.

The district said COVID-19 cases and staff quarantines jumped following previous holiday breaks. The decision comes as HCS could not accurately track COVID-19 data from December 23 to January 3.

News13 reached out to a few parents who said they are unhappy with the decision.

One high school parent says virtual learning is too fast-paced for their student.

Parents have to step in to keep their students from failing if they’re not failing already. Working parents said they’re now balancing two jobs.

The district also announced all schools would pause winter athletic competitions until January 19. Practices including wrestling, basketball, and cheerleading are on hold until January 11.

While administrators did not mention the possibility of an extension, the virtual period could extend past January 15.

The virtual period is a proactive measure, but the school is still ready to react to student cases.

HCS is making sure all students have access to meal services. Meals can be picked up on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting this week while students learn virtually from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Here are the 11 curbside locations:

Aynor Elementary

Green Sea Floyds Elementary

Loris Middle

Myrtle Beach Middle

North Myrtle Beach Middle

Palmetto Bays Elementary

St. James Middle

Socastee High School

South Conway Elementary

Ten Oaks Middle

Whittemore Park Middle

Meal distributions will happen the entire duration students are on a full-time distance model. Parents can pick up meals for every K-12 household student and don’t need to sign up.

