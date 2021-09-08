SCHP: 1 dead after hit-and-run near Johnsonville

FLORENCE CO., S.C. (WBTW) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run near Johnsonville overnight.

Around 12:50 a.m., troopers were sent to the area of Half Moon Road near Sheminally Road for calls of a hit and run.

An unknown vehicle was traveling south on Half Moon Road when they struck a pedestrian who was was walking along the road, according to troopers. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The pedestrian died from their injuries, according to authorities. The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to call highway patrol at 1-800- 768-1505.