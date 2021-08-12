SCHP: 5 injured, 1 dead after wreck on Georgetown hunting property

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Wednesday evening wreck in Georgetown that left five people injured and one person dead.

According to SCHP, the wreck occurred around 6:30 p.m. on a private hunting property near Pennyroyal Road.

The driver of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound when she lost control of the vehicle and overturned, causing one back-seat passenger to be ejected.

The ejected passenger died.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to local hospitals, while one passenger was airlifted to MUSC.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

SCHP is investigating.