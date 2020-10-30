SCHP investigates Horry County hit-and-run with reported injuries

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after reports of a hit-and-run in the Horry County area.
The call for a hit-and-run with injuries came in shortly before 4 a.m. at Highway 17 and SC 22 interchange according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Website.
News13 has reached out to SCHP for more details, details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
