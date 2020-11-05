SCHP on scene of fatal collision in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Troopers are on the scene of a fatal collision in Marlboro County.
Around 7:49 a.m., troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were sent to the area of Highway 381 and Plain View Road in Marlboro County, according to the SCHP website.
Details are limited at this time in this ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Scranton man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault
- Charity softball game hopes to raise money for area veterans
- ‘He’s ALL Ears’: Wilbur the dog elected mayor of Kentucky town
- Pioneering Black doll Baby Nancy joins Toy Hall of Fame
- Georgia Secretary of State delivers Thursday update on ballot count