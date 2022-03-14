HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a truck early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., troopers were sent to the area of US-17 near the 3900 block of South Kings Highway for calls of a collision.

When they arrived, they learned a 2021 Ford truck struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee. The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries. There are no further details available at this time.

The case is under investigation by the SCHP and Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation team. Count on News13 for updates.