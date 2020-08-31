SCHP seeking information in Saturday night fatal hit-and-run in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Officers are seeking information on a fatal hit and run Saturday night in the Longs area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 9 p.m. an unknown vehicle was traveling south on SC 9 towards Longs and struck the rear of a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and the suspect vehicle left the scene, according to police.

The make and model of the suspect vehicle is currently unknown. The vehicle may have damage to the front end and hood area, according to SCHP.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).