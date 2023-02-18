MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League basketball playoffs are underway! Below are the scores from Saturday night’s action. The home team is listed on the bottom.

GIRLS Class 4A

Hartsville 38

Westwood 68 (Final)

Wilson 54

James Island 69 (Final)

Ridge View 46

South Florence 43 (Final)

GIRLS Class 3A

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33

Loris 54 (Final)

Marlboro County 42

Lower Richland 67 (Final)

BOYS Class 1A

Carvers Bay 65

Estill 88 (Final)

Hannah-Pamplico 47

Baptist Hill 62 (Final)

Burke 61

Lake View 40 (Final)

BOYS Class 2A

Marion 70

Woodland 82 (Final)

Wade Hampton 68

Mullins 90 (Final)

BOYS Class 5A

Ashley Ridge 26

Conway 41 (Final)

St. James

River Bluff