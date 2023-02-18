MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League basketball playoffs are underway! Below are the scores from Saturday night’s action. The home team is listed on the bottom.
GIRLS Class 4A
Hartsville 38
Westwood 68 (Final)
Wilson 54
James Island 69 (Final)
Ridge View 46
South Florence 43 (Final)
GIRLS Class 3A
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33
Loris 54 (Final)
Marlboro County 42
Lower Richland 67 (Final)
BOYS Class 1A
Carvers Bay 65
Estill 88 (Final)
Hannah-Pamplico 47
Baptist Hill 62 (Final)
Burke 61
Lake View 40 (Final)
BOYS Class 2A
Marion 70
Woodland 82 (Final)
Wade Hampton 68
Mullins 90 (Final)
BOYS Class 5A
Ashley Ridge 26
Conway 41 (Final)
St. James
River Bluff