SCHSL & SCISA basketball playoff scores, February 18

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school basketball playoffs have hit the second round for some of our SCHSL schools. Meanwhile our SCISA schools are embarking on the 1st round of theirs. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from Friday. The home team is listed on the bottom.
SCHSL Class 3A Boys – 2nd Round
Lakewood
Dillon
SCHSL Class 4A Girls – 2nd Round
Hilton Head 52
South Florence 83 (Final)
Hartsville 23
North Augusta 54 (Final)
Darlington 32
North Myrtle Beach 54 (Final)
SCHSL Class 2A Girls – 2nd Round
Marion 40
Silver Bluff 45 (Final)
Philip Simmons 49
Latta 46 (Final)`
SCHSL Class 1A Girls – 2nd Round
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
East Clarendon
Cross 42
Lake View 71 (Final)
Hannah-Pamplico
Military Magnet
SCISA Class 3A Girls – 1st Round
Florence Christian 22
Hammond 60 (Final)
SCISA Class 2A Girls – 1st Round
Thomas Sumter
Pee Dee Academy
Colleton Prep 23
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 61 (Final)
Carolina Academy
Orangeburg Prep