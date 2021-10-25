Scotland County Schools extends mask requirement through November

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – The Scotland County Schools Board of Education and Administration voted to approve an extension of the district’s face mask requirement.

The unanimous vote came Monday night during a regular board meeting. The decision will extend the mask requirement through the end of November. The topic will be brought up for another discussion next month.

According to the latest data from NC DHHS, 53% of Scotland County’s eligible population (12+ years of age) is fully vaccinated from the coronavirus.

