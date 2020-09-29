Scotland County Schools to follow staggered schedule for second nine weeks

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Scotland County Schools voted 4-3 to return to school under a hybrid learning model, “Plan B,” for the second nine weeks of school.

The vote came during Monday night’s Board of Education Meeting, where they decided to follow a staggered schedule with half of the students in the classrooms on Monday and Tuesday and the other half of the students would come for in-person instruction on Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesday would be a remote learning day for all students and allow for a deep cleaning of all buildings.

Parents will have the option to opt into remaining fully virtual, and not having their children attend in-person classes.