Scotland County Schools to return to in-person learning

SCOTLAND CO., N.C. (WBTW) – At Monday night’s Scotland County school board meeting, it was approved for students to go back to in-person learning starting in March.

Students who are in grades Pre-K – 5th will return to in-person learning on March 1, and those who are 6th – 12th grade students will return to in-person instruction on March 8, according to the district.

Parents who wish to keep their children at home with remote learning can still do so. Those who choose in-person instruction may return to remote instruction; however, students who opt to receive remote instruction will finish the school year with remote instruction.

