Scotland County to require face masks starting Friday afternoon

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County has reissued a state of emergency, once again mandating masks in public spaces.

The state of emergency comes after a recent spike in COVID cases of the Delta variant throughout the country. The declaration said “over the past month, the positive rate of infections in Scotland County has increased significantly, and the number of cases — including among those under the age of 18 is rising.”

The mandate applies to people five-years-old and older, unless an exception applies. A mask recommendation is in place for people over the age of two and under five.

Masks will be required in all indoor public spaces, including public transportation and public vehicles, regardless of vaccination status.

A mouth covering will be required unless the person has a medical reason for not wearing one, is under the age of two, is actively eating or drinking, is communicating with someone who is hearing impaired, is giving a speak or performance, is swimming, is being photographed or is alone in a room.

Religious exemptions, funeral ceremonies and weddings are exempt from the requirements.

The mandate goes into place starting at 5 p.m., and will expire on September 10 unless extended by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.