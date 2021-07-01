Scranton issues boil water advisory

SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for Scranton, the city announced Thursday morning.

The advisory comes after a loss of water pressure in the area. Crews are not sure what has caused the loss of pressure, according to the city.

As a precautionary measure, people in the area are asked to vigorously boil water for a full minute before drinking or cooking with it.

Water system personnel are working to restore water pressure to the entire system. If you have any questions or concerns you may contact the department at 843-389-2222.