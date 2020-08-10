SC’s Largest Garage Sale cancelled for 2020, to be rescheduled for autumn 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Bach City Government announced the 32nd annual South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale has been cancelled for 2020.

The event was originally scheduled for October 3 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, but will now be rescheduled for Autumn of 2021, according to officials.

The exact date of the rescheduled event will likely be announced some time after the first of the year, they said.

