SCSO: Reward for finding missing Evelyn Boswell over $61K

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The reward for information leading to authorities finding missing 15-month -old Evelyn Boswell has increased to $61,150.

The reward fund was initially prompted by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy when he announced at a press conference on February 21 that he was personally contributing $1,000. Ballad Health later added $25,000 and CEO Alan Levine contributed $5,000 to the reward total.

Individuals, businesses and local organizations added to the rewards as the search for Evelyn continued. If you would like to donate to add to the reward, call SCSO at 423-279-6064.

It has been almost a week since an AMBER Alert was first issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Authorities are pursuing every lead in this case as they work to find baby Evelyn.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Megan Boswell, mother of missing Evelyn, was arrested and charged with one count of false reports Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says she gave false information to detectives and agents during the course of the investigation into her missing toddler.

When asked about giving conflicting statements to authorities, Megan said, “I was trying to protect my mom, maybe in hopes, ‘Oh well, she just tell them were Evelyn was,’ but obviously she’s not going to,” Boswell said. Megan claims her mother took Evelyn to Mendota, Va.

The grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell is out of jail on bond. Angela Boswell posted bond and was released Friday night from the Sullivan County Jail. She will be required to wear an ankle monitor, according to court officials.

Boswell and William McCloud were arrested in North Carolina after allegedly being discovered in a BMW that had been reported stolen and was the center of a BOLO in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance. She was charged with theft of property over $2,500 in Sullivan County General Sessions Court with bond set at $5,000 plus the ankle bracelet restriction.

If anyone has any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts or her disappearance, they are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.