CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina Troopers said they have hit a dead end in their investigation of a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old boy dead in Cabarrus County.

The crash on NC-73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest happened on Friday, and authorities released the information on Monday because they need the public’s help finding the driver.

Neighbors reported seeing emergency vehicles lining the highway Friday night after a child wandered away from home and into the street. People living in the tight-knit Cabarrus County community say drivers speed down Highway 73 all the time, and they hope this tragedy will lead to changes.

“It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house; it’s a million-dollar dream for us,” neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran said.

The dream became a nightmare about 11 p.m. Friday when troopers said the 2-year-old wandered away from home while the family moved into the neighborhood.

“This is not something that leads us to believe there was neglect or anything of that nature,” North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce said. “The parents were moving into a new home, and a lot of things were going on that evening.”

On the dark, busy road, troopers said a driver spotted the boy, pulled over, and tried to grab him to get him to safety.

“Unfortunately, the child ran out into traffic, and that’s when he was struck,” Pierce said. “The only witness we have is that subject that attempted to get the child off the roadway.”

Troopers said the car that hit the boy is believed to have been a black or dark-colored four-door sedan and that it would have some front-end damage caused by the impact.

It hasn’t been seen since the crash, and the stretch of 73 does not have cameras.

“It’s been three or four days now, and they’re still not able to find the person; that is unacceptable,” Jeyachandran said.

Troopers hope the public can help find the person responsible. In the meantime, neighbors say the area needs safety upgrades to prevent another tragedy in the area where dozens of small children live.

“There are no stop signs at a four-way junction; there’s no speed limit board which has disturbed us since the day we moved into the community,” Jeyachandran said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-855-1047.