Search continues for missing man after empty boat found running

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard has released the name of a missing boater in Charleston Harbor.

They say Terrance Singleton of North Charleston is still missing after command center watchstanders received a report from the Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant of a 20-foot Pro-Line crabbing vessel that was idle with no one aboard.

The Cormorant crew located a shoe, live bait and catch onboard the vessel.

Multiple agencies assisted in a search for hours on Wednesday and resumed their mission early Thursday.

According to Coast Guard officials, Singleton’s trailer and vehicle were located by authorities. They said search efforts have been narrowed based on information provided by family and friends.

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, along with Coast Guard and partner agency vessels, continue to search.

Involved in the search are:

• Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston

• Coast Guard Station Charleston

• Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant

• Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

• Charleston Police Department

• North Charleston Police Department

• North Charleston Fire Department

• Mount Pleasant Police Department

• South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

The public is urged to keep a sharp lookout. Anyone with information should contact Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.