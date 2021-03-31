Search continues for suspect in armed robbery of Hartsville gas station

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are still searching for a man they say robbed a gas station at gun point.

At 11:52 p.m. on March 25, deputies were called to the Refuel gas station on North 5th Street in Hartsville in reference to an armed robbery, according to reports obtained by News13.

When they arrived, deputies were told by the employee on shift that a man wearing coat with fur on the hood entered the store, placed a bag on the counter and pointed a small handgun at her, according to the report.

The man then told her to not look at him and fill the bag with all of the money in her drawer, including small coins, according to the report. It is estimated that the an stole $235 in cash.

The man then left the store on foot, according to the report. When deputies searched the area, they found the coat and booked it as evidence.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident. Count on News13 for updates.