Search for missing U of SC student called off after body fitting description found

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The search has been called off for a University of South Carolina student who disappeared over the weekend.
Authorities called off the search for Samuel Laundon after deputies say a body fitting his description was found.
Laundon was 19 years old. Officials say he disappeared while he was out with his friends Saturday night.
Remains were found in a nearby quarry, but the coroner has not confirmed the identity yet.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says Laundon was walking home with friends when they got lost around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Laundon reportedly declined to join his friends when they called a ride-share service to take them home.
