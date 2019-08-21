Search for two men missing after fishing trip, expands to coast of Horry County

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – The search for two men who never returned from a fishing trip off the Florida Coast, is now expanding to the Little River area.

The Associated Press says firefighter Brian McCluney and Justin Walker departed last Friday on their outing, from Port Canaveral, Florida. Since then, search crews have been expanding to the north.

McCluney works for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Walker works as a master technician with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia.

According to the Associated Press, McCluney’s wife said Tuesday the discovery of her husband’s tackle bag has given her hope that the men will be found. In a Facebook post, Stephanie McCluney added that she believed the bag was thrown overboard by the men to help those who are searching for them.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted on social media Wednesday afternoon that boats and planes will be moving up to the Little River area on Thursday, in hopes of finding the men.

The search will continue tomorrow with 3 SCDNR boats & additional flights, stretching north to the Little River area.



Boaters operating off the coast should remain vigilant and report any debris or other unusual sightings to either the USCG, or SCDNR. (1-800-922-5431) pic.twitter.com/NpvIYj1Z6q — S.C. Department of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) August 21, 2019

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast division has been providing updates on the search via social media:

