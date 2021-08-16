Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old woman with dementia missing in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing elderly woman in Laurinburg Monday night.

Carletha Sinclair, known as “Pig” according to the Laurinburg Police Department, walked away from a home at 10526 S. Turnpike Road around 6 p.m. Monday. A Silver Alert was later announced by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Carletha Sinclair (Courtesy: Laurinburg Police Department)

She’s 79 and suffers from dementia, according to police. She was last seen wearing blue pants, an orange t-shirt, blue tennis shoes and a gray button-up jacket. She is about 5’6″ and weighs 139 pounds.

Officials said late Monday night that Sinclair may be headed to Wagram.

Carletha Sinclair (NCDPS)

If anyone has seen her, you’re asked to call 911, your local law enforcement agency or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.