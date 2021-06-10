Sec of State: 200 cases of voter fraud in Georgia but nothing widespread

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As democrats rally in Washington to pass a voting rights bill, Georgia’s Secretary of State says the whole controversy about voter suppression is inaccurate and false, and says Georgia is leading by example.

Under the gold dome, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says Georgia’s new voting law is fair, secure and removes the controversial signature match.

“It moves away from signature match and moves to driver’s license which is a verifiable secure way to identify a voter.” “That’s what you want, accessibility with security, and that’s what we have done with SB 202.”

Raffensperger says –the law, dubbed ”the election integrity act” is similar to other laws in other states.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “We have been sued by both the Democrats and Republican party saying the signature match is subjective. We have moved to an objective measure which is driver’s licenses. This is the same process they are using in Minnesota which is run by democrats.”

Democrats say it’s a modern era Jim Crow law that hurts minority voters, as well as prevents them from getting food and water while they wait in line to cast their ballots.

“I don’t believe it disenfranchises anyone. Obviously we have expanded early voting and they can also show up on the day of the election. We are going to mandate 159 counties have drop boxes. Last year counties gave the option because of the pandemic and 38 counties didn’t have them but now will have drop boxes and based on population.”

After numerous audits, he says there were 200 examples of fraud people either voted out of state, there were dead people casting ballots and some people voted twice. But he says those fraud cases were not widespread.

The new law in Georgia will face its first litmus test for the fall municipal elections in November.

Meanwhile, former Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has launched a “Hot call summer” campaign to get young minority voters rallied to pass the “For the people act.”