Sec. of Transportation, Elaine Chao first of Trump’s cabinet to resign

WASHINGTON (WBTW) – Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced her resignation following the storming of the Capitol, making her the first of Trump’s cabinet to resign.

Chao announced her resignation by posting an email she sent to the Department of Transportation on Twitter. The email said, “Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed. As I am sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

In the email, Chao said she was proud of her accomplishments while she was in office, however the resignation will be effective Monday.