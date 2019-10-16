Second annual ‘Dine Out 4 Children’ to support W.A.L.B.E.R Foundation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The second annual ‘Dine Out 4 Children’ is happening all over the Grand Strand Wednesday.

Local restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds from the meals to the W.A.L.B.E.R Foundation. W.A.L.B.E.R stands for We’re All Linked By Everyday Relationships. The foundation works to bring awareness to the needs of children and organizations that have a positive impact in their communities.

Participating restaurants include: