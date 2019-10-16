Second annual ‘Dine Out 4 Children’ to support W.A.L.B.E.R Foundation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The second annual ‘Dine Out 4 Children’ is happening all over the Grand Strand Wednesday.
Local restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds from the meals to the W.A.L.B.E.R Foundation. W.A.L.B.E.R stands for We’re All Linked By Everyday Relationships. The foundation works to bring awareness to the needs of children and organizations that have a positive impact in their communities.
Participating restaurants include:
- 21 Main Prime Steakhouse
- Angelo’s Steak & Pasta
- PrimoHogies
- Southern House of Pancakes
- Z’s Amazing Kitchen
- Riptydz
- Joe’s Bar & Grill
- Miyabi Japanese Steak & Seafood House
- Crabby Mike’s Calabash Seafood
- N.Y. Pizza Kitchen Family Dining
- Ciao! Italian Restaurant
- Carolina Comedy Club
- Famous Toastery
- Hurricanes Seafood Grill, Cherry Grove
- That’s a Wrap
- Hook and Barrel
- Croissants Bistro & Bakery
- Thorny’s
- La Dolci Mania
- Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s
- Magnolia’s at 26th
- Sea Captain’s House
- Sam Snead’s Oak Grill & Tavern
- Bistro 90