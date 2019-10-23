Second arrest made in connection with the murder of USPS employee Irene Pressley

Williamsburg County, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced a second arrest in connection to the murder of USPS employee Irene Pressley.

Jerome Terrell Davis, 27, of Andrews, SC, was arrested by investigators with the United Postal Inspection Services, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Charleston Police Department and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office on October 22, 2019. Davis is charged with Murder. He was transported to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22 of Andrews, was also arrested by law enforcement on September 28th.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13 last month, Seward shot Pressley multiple times at the corner of Senate and Morrisville Roads. He was seen beforehand carrying what looked to be an AR-15.

Responders found multiple .223 shell casings on the scene afterward.

Investigators were able to locate a fingerprint on a USPS parcel. It was taken from the crime scene by the Forensic Laboratory Services Division of the USPS. Investigators were able to confirm the fingerprint belonged to Seward.

64-year-old Irene Pressley was shot September 23rd while on her mail route. Her death has attracted national attention and prompted heartfelt tributes from the community.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. You do not have to disclose your identity to leave information.