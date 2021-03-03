Second arrest made in deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Florence County shooting.

Marquell Tony Moore, 28, of Darlington, was arrested March 1, and charged with accessory after the fact of murder, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, after the shooting death of Detrick Gibbons on Sept. 11 at the Florence Inn and Suites located on Bancroft Road, Moore, along with others, is alleged to have moved and concealed evidence, failed to notify law enforcement, medical or render aid to the victim.

Moore was released from the Florence County Detention Center on March 2, on a $15,000.00 surety bond.