Second arrest made in Myrtle Beach motel shooting; warrants suggest planned drug deal turned violent

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A second person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting at a Myrtle Beach Motel 6.

Jason Jones, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Monday afternoon. He’s charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Jones went to a room at the Motel 6 on Frontage Road East on Thursday to purchase marijuana. During that time, police say he pulled out a firearm and demanded items belonging to the person staying in the room. The two then exchanged gunfire, according to warrants.

Jones was injured in the shooting, treated at a local hospital and later released.

Warrants suggest Jones’ shoe was located in the hallway next to items belonging to the person staying in the room, as well as multiple shell casings. Jones is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday night. He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Marcus Harrison, of Conway, was charged in the case last week.

