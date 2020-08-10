Second suspect turns self in for Marion shooting, other suspects still wanted

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A second woman has turned herself in to the Marion Police Department in connection with an August 1 shooting at a shell station in Marion, where five people were shot.

Quanisa Michelle Owens was arrested without incident Monday morning after turning herself in, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.

She is charged with accessory before the fact of attempted murder, accessory after the fact of attempted murder, and conspiracy, Flowers said.

Owens is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

These other people are also wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Marion Police Department:

Derrian Domanek Platt (aka Dee Dee, 33 yoa, Mullins, SC)

Zyrei Pre’mere Platt (19 yoa, Mullins, SC)

They are not to be approached, police said.

Kyrei Platt, clockwise from top left, Derrian Platt, Zyrei Platt, Tameisha Lasane and Quanisa Owens

Previously, Tameisha Cierra Lasane, 18, of Mullins, turned herself in, according to Flowers.

Kyrei Janeai Platt was arrested On Saturday in Columbia. He was charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city limits, pointing and presenting a firearm, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Bond was denied on the attempted murder charge and bond was set at $17,087.50 on all other charges.

